City Council raises mayoral salary, discusses MAC project, Cochran Park and more

The Council Bluffs City Council has approved the second reading of an ordinance to increase mayoral pay.

The ordinance amends Section 1.10.020 “Compensation for Mayor” of the 2020 Municipal Code of Council Bluffs and will increase the mayor’s salary from $105,095.38 to $120,000 starting Jan. 1, 2022. The council approved it unanimously at its meeting on Monday.

The request was initially made at the Aug. 23 meeting by Councilman Chad Hannan.

“I asked to put this on the agenda after we had asked our HR team to basically perform a comparable wage study,” Hannan said at the Aug. 23 meeting.

“We don’t have a city manager structure here,” he said. “We have a strong mayor, where most cities would have an elected mayor who does it as a part time job, but they also have a city manager.”

At that meeting Hannan said that after evaluating the salaries, he saw it was very far out of line so he recommended a slight adjustment to the mayors compensation. This is the first time the ordinance has been amended since 2008.

Also at the Monday meeting the council:

Approved a request from the Council Bluffs Police Department to offer a hiring bonus to certified officers.