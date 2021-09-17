City Council raises mayoral salary, discusses MAC project, Cochran Park and more

The Council Bluffs City Council has approved the second reading of an ordinance to increase mayoral pay.
The ordinance amends Section 1.10.020 “Compensation for Mayor” of the 2020 Municipal Code of Council Bluffs and will increase the mayor’s salary from $105,095.38 to $120,000 starting Jan. 1, 2022. The council approved it unanimously at its meeting on Monday.
The request was initially made at the Aug. 23 meeting by Councilman Chad Hannan.
“I asked to put this on the agenda after we had asked our HR team to basically perform a comparable wage study,” Hannan said at the Aug. 23 meeting.
“We don’t have a city manager structure here,” he said. “We have a strong mayor, where most cities would have an elected mayor who does it as a part time job, but they also have a city manager.”
At that meeting Hannan said that after evaluating the salaries, he saw it was very far out of line so he recommended a slight adjustment to the mayors compensation. This is the first time the ordinance has been amended since 2008.
Also at the Monday meeting the council:
Approved a request from the Council Bluffs Police Department to offer a hiring bonus to certified officers.
Approved Resolution 21-248 that was up for reconsideration for the plans and specifications of phase 2 for the Mid-America Center roof replacement project.
Approved Resolution 21-262 that will authorize the execution of a purchase, sale and development agreement by and between the City of Council Bluffs and CB-WLG affordable limited partnership.
Approved Resolution 21-263 for the Mid-America Urban Revitalization plan.
Approved Resolution 21-264 for the playground improvements at Cochran Park.
Introduced and approved the first reading of Ordinance 6469, which established the Mid-America Urban Revitalization area within the City of Council Bluffs.
Approved Resolution 21-266 that will temporarily vacate portions of West Broadway and the Vine Street alley for special event applications.
Approved Resolution 21-267 that authorizes and directs the Mayor to accept the dedication of the portion of a storm sewer line being constructed to service Lot 1, River Road Subdivision.
Approved Resolution 21-268 A and B that will appoint UMB Bank, N.A. of West Des Moines to serve as paying agent, bond registrar and transfer agent. This will approve the paying agent, bond registrar and transfer agent agreement and will authorize the execution of the agreement. The resolution provides for the issuance of $1,125,000 taxable general obligation bonds, Series 2021A and amend the levy of taxes to pay those bonds.
Approved Resolution 21-269A and B that will also appoint UMB Bank, authorizing and providing for the issuance of $5,970,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021B, and amending the levy of taxes to pay those bonds. The tax exemption certificate and continuing disclosure certificate were approved.
Approved Resolution 21-270 that accepts the bid from Carley Constructions, LLC for the sanitary sewer rehabilitation on the 2100 Block of Avenue H.
Approved Resolution 21-272 that will re-establish the Deputy City Clerk position and remove the Administrative Secretary position beginning July 1, 2022.
The following were approved for liquor licenses, Avenue G Store, 1602 Ave. G; Brewski’s Beverage, 726 Creek Top; Bucksnort Grill and Sports Bar, 25 Scott St.; Cellar 19 Wine & Deli, 928 Valley View Village; Golden Q Billiards and Sports Lounge, 807 S. 21st St.; Mega Saver, 3540 W. Broadway; Quaker Steak and Lube, 3320 Mid America Drive; Super Quik Stop, 2800 Twin City Drive, Suite 10; and Tobacco Hut & Liquor, 3134 Manawa Centre Drive, #9.
The next City Council meeting will be Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at Council Bluffs City Hall, 209 Pearl St.