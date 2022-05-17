 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City enlists goats to clear vegetation along riverfront

Goats owned by Matt and Jocelyn Vermeersch inhabit four acres of land near the Interstate 480 bridge at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. There are 55 goats at park, and they're working to clear brush and weeds in a cost-effective, eco-friendly manner.

 JOE SHEARER THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Council Bluffs has hired a team of goats to "clean up" the riverfront.

The city said the Parks and Recreation Department has goats clearing unwanted vegetation, with the employees punching in for the first time today.

“Bringing in a herd of goats is a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to clear the brush from the area,” Parks and Rec Director Vincent Martorello said in a release. “Goats eat approximately 4% of their body weight per day and take care of noxious weeds such as nettles and poison ivy.”

The goats also eliminate the need for spraying poisonous herbicides and mowing, thus reducing fossil fuels and CO2 emissions, the city said.

The herd of goats is working on a four-acre section along the access road at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park, under the Interstate 480 bridge. Goats on the Go owners, Matt and Jocelyn Vermeersch, monitor the goats to ensure the availability of drinking water and access to minerals, according to the city. The goats will need 15-20 days to complete the area.

Anyone interested in seeing the goats in action is welcome to check them out, but please don’t approach the fenced area, the city said.

