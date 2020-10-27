City, family celebrate first home to go through lead mitigation program

The work has benefited the whole family.

"I like I my energy levels have come up a bit. I think even as an adult, I might have been affected by it," Rieper said. "Overall, the family's health feels a lot better inside this home."

"We can definitely tell a difference," Vanlaningham said.

Harter said "it's exciting" to be at this point in the lead mitigation work. The department spent the first year after receiving the grant on getting the program designed and ready for the public. Flom said work has been completed on a total of three homes now, with five out to bid for work and "six more in the pipeline."

"It's starting to take off," Flom said.

The program is designed to remediate lead in 100 homes in the city.

The program is open to residents living in a home constructed prior to 1978 (lead was used in paint until that year), which includes 70% of the city's housing stock, has an income of less than 80% of the median family income in the metro area -- around $48,000 per individual -- with a child under the age of five or pregnant woman living in the house, Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in explaining the program during remarks at the brief ceremony.