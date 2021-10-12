City looks for feedback on how to use federal funds

The City of Council Bluffs is seeking feedback from the community on how they feel the city should spend the approximately $24.8 million the city’s receiving in federal Fiscal Recovery Funds.

The funds are appropriated through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — passed by Congress in March — that provides resources as a response to the COVID-19 public health or economic crisis.

This is a one-time allocation fund that is to be used to improve the quality of life for Council Bluffs residents, provide for immediate recovery needs and create a long-term investment for the city’s future, the city said in its announcement about seeking feedback.

“We want to hear from our residents and business owners,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in a release. “This survey provides the community with a chance to express their opinions on how Council Bluffs should use our ARPA funds.”

An ARPA survey is available at councilbluffs-ia.gov/2463 and print copies are available at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. The surveys must be completed by Oct. 29 to be accepted.

According to the release, it’s defined in Treasury’s Interim Final Rule that funds may be used: