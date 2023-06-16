The City of Council Bluffs will allow the use of fireworks from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4.

Discharging fireworks is otherwise prohibited in the city, including firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, Roman candles and other fireworks of similar construction, according to a news release from the city government. The restrictions don’t apply to novelty fireworks such as sparklers, snakes. and caps

City ordinance restricts fireworks to those at least 18 years old.

Additional legal requirements to keep in mind include:

Fireworks may only be discharged on your property or that of a consenting property owner.

Fireworks shall not be discharged in areas zoned C-3 or C-4 commercial districts.

Fireworks may not be discharged within 50 feet of another person or within 50 feet of a structure.

If Pottawattamie County has issued a burn ban, the use of fireworks are strictly prohibited. Any person in violation of the ordinance shall be charged accordingly and assessed a fine not less than $250.

“Please be respectful and consider your neighbors when discharging fireworks,” the city said in a news release. “Many children, adults and pets are frightened or triggered by the loud and unexpected noises of fireworks.”

Remember that fireworks can cause serious burns and eye injuries.

To stay safe this fireworks season, the city recommends:

Never light fireworks in your hand or near your face and always wear protective eyewear.

Make sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.

Read labels and instructions before using fireworks.

Ignite fireworks on a smooth, flat surface, away from the house and flammable materials.

Keep a bucket of water handy in case of a malfunction or fire.

Always point fireworks toward the sky — never at someone.

Never relight a dud.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.