City pools open six days a week starting July 5

063022-cbn-news-pools-p5

Swimmers have some fun in the sun at Katelman Water Park, 1230 16th Ave., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Swimmers of all ages packed the pool to beat the heat on the hot, sunny Wednesday. Mike Bond, aquatics director for the City of Council Bluffs, said enough lifeguards have been trained and hired to open up both city pools, including Pirate Cove Water Park, 915 N. 21st St., starting Tuesday, July 5. Bond said both pools will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. Katelman will be open every Saturday and Pirate Cove will operate every Sunday, both from noon to 6 p.m. as well. Swim lessons are also back to being offered, and interested parents and guardians can stop by the pools or call 712-328-4939 for more information.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Enough lifeguards have been trained and hired to open both city pools six days a week, according to Council Bluffs Aquatic Director Mike Bond.

Starting Tuesday, July 5, both Katelman and Pirate Cove water parks will be open Monday through Friday, from noon to 6 p.m.

Katelman, 1230 16th Ave., will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, while Pirate Cove, 915 N 21st St., will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Swim lessons will be available at Pirate Cove beginning July 11. Swim lessons are one week long and include five 30-minute sessions for $30. For more information, visit one of the pools or call 712-328-4939.

