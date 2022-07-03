City pools open six days a week starting July 5

Enough lifeguards have been trained and hired to open both city pools six days a week, according to Council Bluffs Aquatic Director Mike Bond.

Starting Tuesday, July 5, both Katelman and Pirate Cove water parks will be open Monday through Friday, from noon to 6 p.m.

Katelman, 1230 16th Ave., will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, while Pirate Cove, 915 N 21st St., will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Swim lessons will be available at Pirate Cove beginning July 11. Swim lessons are one week long and include five 30-minute sessions for $30. For more information, visit one of the pools or call 712-328-4939.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.