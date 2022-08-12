City waste collection to get automated upgrade with new contract

Council Bluffs residents have a little more than 10 months to prepare themselves for a new waste collection and recycling routine.

The city council voted Aug. 8 to approve a new 10-year contract with Waste Connections that will modernize and streamline the city’s trash collection with an automated service that will reduce work-related injuries, decrease employee turnover and improve efficiency, according to a press release. The new contract goes into effect July 1, 2023.

Waste Connections is the city’s current solid waste collection service provider, and maintaining that relationship allows continuity of services as the company will retain the same drivers, management staff, customer service operations and familiarity with the customer base. The services provided will be upgraded to reflect industry standards via automated collection.

“More and more cities are switching to automated trash collection,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in a press release. “The City of Council Bluffs aims to provide efficient and cost-effective services, and drivers can make approximately 60% more stops per hour with an automated truck. Not only does that help our efficiency, but it reduces our carbon footprint and lessens wear and tear on our roads.”

To provide automated collection, Waste Connections is purchasing a new fleet of garbage and recycling trucks, as well as new easy-to-move 96-gallon solid waste and recycling carts on wheels for each household that receives city trash collection services. Both carts will be black, and emblazoned with the city’s logo. To differentiate between what goes in which cart, the solid waste cart will have a black lid and the recycling cart will have a blue lid.

Waste Connections will purchase the carts, and manage the process for assembly, distribution and repairs. Waste Connections will also provide services for disposal of old trash and recycling containers.

Residents for whom a 96-gallon cart is too large will be able to request a smaller 48-gallon cart. There will also be options to purchase extra bag tags and additional carts from Waste Connections for households that require more capacity.

Specific details about the new carts will be available early next year.

“To gain insight from the residents of Council Bluffs, we hosted two public meetings and solicited feedback online in March of 2022,” said Council Bluffs Solid Waste Management Superintendent Tony Fiala. “Many of the comments reflected the need for options regarding cart size and yard waste collection. We took this information to heart and devised a contract accordingly.”

Under the new contract, regular garbage and yard waste will be collected weekly, and can be placed in the same cart. Additional yard waste collection will be available during peak times in the fall and spring.

By eliminating a separate weekly yard waste collection, Council Bluffs is saving over $1 million, reducing carbon emissions and lessening the wear and tear on city roads, according to the press release.

The new waste collection service also includes single-stream recycling, which means residents will not need to sort recyclables. All recyclables -- except glass -- can be placed in the same cart. Recycling will be picked up every other week.

Glass can still be recycled at the city’s recycling drop-off containers at area supermarkets and Iowa Western Community College, and at the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 4441 Gifford Road.

“It’s nearly impossible to remove broken glass from other sorted recyclables,” Fiala said. “Eliminating glass from the curbside recycling process helps keep employees safe and makes the end product more marketable.”

The curbside collection of bulky waste and appliances is not changing. Residents will still be able to schedule two bulky waste pick-ups and two appliance pick-ups each year. There will also be no changes to the current recycling drop-off containers or the services provided at the recycling center.

“We’re excited about the improved services coming soon,” Fiala said. “We will continue updating the community to ensure everyone is ready for the new system by July 2023.”

To receive updates about the new system, residents are encouraged to follow the city on Facebook (search for @CityofCB) or subscribe to receive email or text alerts at councilbluffs-ia.gov/list.aspx.