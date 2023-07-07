Though Eugene A. Consigny was not born or raised in Avoca in his early years, Avoca will honor the Civil War veteran this weekend on Sunday, July 9.

Consigny's grandfather was born on a farm in France, but settled in Lower Canada on a farm near Montreal, where Consigny's father, Antoine, was born in 1811. Antoine and his wife, Lucy, were the parents of 10 children, of whom four died in infancy. Of the remaining six, honored veteran Eugene Consigny was the oldest, born in 1841.

When Eugene's father died at age 45, Eugene took on a lot of responsibility assisting his brothers in acquiring an education. He entered a mercantile business as a clerk at Granby, Lower Canada and eventually ended up in Swanson Falls, Vermont, the home of his mother's youth.

Young Consigny was fired with a feeling of patriotism. When the opportunity presented itself for him to participate in the Civil War, he enlisted as a private in Company M of the First Regiment Vermont Volunteer Cavalry in October 1862. After serving through the remainder of the War, Consigny mustered out as a First Lieutenant and Adjutant in 1866.

He was married to Cassie Benham in 1869. By 1872, they had made their way west and settled in Avoca, Iowa, where he was engaged in the grain business and ran the first elevator in Avoca. He was especially well-known for the Centennial Mill Company in early Avoca history.

Besides being identified with the leading business enterprises in Avoca, his involvement with the local G.A.R. post was instrumental in his being named the Commander of the Iowa Department of the Grand Army of the Republic in 1888.

On Sunday, July 9, members of Atlantic's Kinsman Camp 23 of the Sons of the Union Veterans of Civil War will hold a special ceremony at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca rededicating Consigny' s gravesite. This ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Descendants of Consigny will be in attendance from Florida, North Carolina and New York, ranging from a great granddaughter to great-great nephews to great-great-great nephews/niece.

Following the ceremony at Graceland Cemetery, everyone will be invited to the Sweet Vale of Avoca Museum, where the large Consigny/Simon Civil War Collection donated by Consigny's great granddaughter will be unveiled. The public is invited to view the collection and will be able to "meet and greet" the Consigny descendants following the program.

The collection is made up of items belonging to Eugene A. Consigny (1841-1900) and Charles A. H. Simon (1842-1914), who both served in the Civil War. These items were in the possession of a Mr. Kenaston in New York and Carol Barden Hilbish in Florida.

Mr. Kenaston’s mother, Clarissa Benham Consigny Kenaston, and Carol Hilbish’s mother, Helen Consigny Barden, were first cousins. Eugene A. Consigny of Avoca had two sons. His oldest son, Lucius G. Consigny, was Carol Hilbish’s mother’s father. The younger son, Eugene F., was Mr. Kenaston’s mother’s father.

Mr. Kenaston had in his possession a beautiful G.A.R. ceremonial saber, a copy of a letter from Abraham Lincoln to Consigny, and a thank you note from President U. S. Grant’s son, all items belonging to Eugene A. Consigny. Being in frail health, Mr. Kenaston wanted to make sure the treasures would go to a family member. That’s when his legal representative (Sara) found Carol Hilbish and got in touch with her.

Carol Hilbish had already been in touch with Barbara Butcher, a curator at the Avoca Museum. Carol had a large collection of Civil War memorabilia that belonged to both her great grandfathers Eugene A. Consigny and Charles A. H. Simon. With the grandfathers’ ties to Avoca, Carol felt the Museum in Avoca would be the perfect place for them to be on exhibit.

In Carol’s possession were a Civil War musket and a saber belonging to Charles Simon, along with his knapsack, gaiters and canteen. Carol also had Civil War diaries kept by both Consigny and Simon. After the Civil War was over and the Grand Army of the Republic was formed in 1866, Consigny became quite involved in that organization. In the collection are a number of wonderful old G.A.R. pins, along with a number of original documents belonging to Consigny and Simon.

During a recent vacation trip to the South, Barbara and John Butcher made a stop in Florida at the home of Carol Hilbish with the express purpose of learning more about the Consigny/Simon Collection and bringing it back to Avoca with them. Besides meeting Carol Hilbish, they also met her nephew James Allen visiting from New York. In the photograph, James Allen is holding Simon’s musket, and John Butcher is holding the Consigny ceremonial saber and the Simon saber.