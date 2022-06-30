Civil War veteran honored with ceremony dedicating new gravestone

Civil War veteran Joseph Porter was honored last weekend with a dedication ceremony for a new gravestone at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca, Iowa.

Nearly 100 people gathered at the cemetery on June 26 to bear witness as members of the Newtown/Avoca Historical Society and the Atlantic, Iowa chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War recalled Porter’s life and service to his country.

Sons’ member Martin Mundorf read a profile of Porter based on research conducted by local historian Barbara Butcher.

Porter was an Irish immigrant whose family had moved to the United States in the mid-1840s. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1864 at the age of 44.

Porter served in the 6th New York Battery under the command of General Philip Sheridan and fought in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, and in the battles of Winchester, Cedar Creek, and the Fall of Petersburg.

After the war, Porter moved his family to Scott County, Iowa, on the Iowa-Illinois border. In 1872, he bought farmland in Pottawattamie County, southeast of Hancock, Iowa.

When Porter’s first wife, Ellen, died, she was buried in Graceland Cemetery. Porter’s remains were buried next to her after his death in 1904 at age 86, but he was never given a gravestone.

Butcher’s research led her to contact the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to request a gravestone for Porter in April 2017. The gravestone was installed in 2019, but COVID delayed the dedication until now.

Sons’ members John Butcher and Charles Boeck served as guards of Porter’s gravestone during the ceremony. Fellow Sons’ members Roy Linn, John Weeber and Dustin Laver placed items symbolic of the Civil War at the gravestone: a musket with bayonet, symbol of the soldier’s bravery and valor; a canteen, haversack and knapsack, symbols of the soldier’s endurance of hardship in the field and ties to home; a wreath, symbol of undying love for the comrades of the war; the American flag, symbol of the indivisible Union these men fought to maintain; and a single white rose, symbol of purity.

The ceremony came to a close with a 21-gun salute by American Legion Post 227, and the playing of taps performed by Sons’ member Robin Johnston.

Local resident David Green, accompanied by Fred and Dorothy Techau, provided entertainment, singing “Soldier’s Last Letter” and “Far Side Banks of Jordan,” and local Boy Scouts from Avoca’s Troop 97 were also on hand to place flags at other graves at the cemetery.

The cemetery’s Octagon Prayer Chapel was also re-dedicated during the ceremony.

