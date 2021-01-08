Class offers help for military families

The National Alliance on Mental Illness will offer a free virtual Homefront class for family members, close friends and caregivers of service members or veterans suffering from a mental health condition. The class is not designed for service members or veterans themselves.
The six-week class will be offered at two different times to accommodate the schedules of people in different time zones. It will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. local time Mondays from Jan. 11 through Feb. 15, and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 12 through Feb. 16, according to a press release from NAMI. Participants can live in any time zone.
The program is taught by trained family members of service members/veterans with mental health conditions and is based on the nationally recognized NAMI Family-to-Family program, an educational program for family and friends of people with mental health conditions, the press release stated.
“The most important thing I have heard from people … is really getting that understanding of what the person is dealing with and being able to de-escalate crises and not trigger them,” said Ann Killpack, executive director of NAMI Southwest Iowa. “Putting yourself in their shoes and understanding is profound.
“When I took Family-to-Family, I knew nothing about mental illness,” said Killpack, who has a son with a mental health condition. “It completely changed the way I saw our son. By understanding the illness, you then develop empathy and compassion, and it changes the dynamic completely.”
Families with someone who has returned from a deployment or active duty may benefit from the class, Killpack said.
“We still have a lot of service members that served over in the Middle East that even now are just coming back,” she said. “(Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) and the things that happen from being in war or even serving in peacetime, those things don’t go away overnight.”
The class provides an opportunity for mutual support between families and a chance to learn to do the following, according to the press release:
• Learn to care for yourself, including managing your stress
• Support your family member with compassion
• Identify and access federal, state and local services
• Stay informed on the latest research and information on mental health, including PTSD, traumatic brain injury, anxiety, depression and substance use
• Understand current treatments and evidence-based therapies
• Navigate the challenges and impact of mental health conditions on the entire family
• Manage a crisis, solve problems and communicate effectively.
There are therapies that have been effective with some veterans, Killpack said. One of the newer ones is Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, which is offered by a few local providers, she said. Other support services are available through Veterans Affairs and nonprofit agencies.
Those interested in the Homefront class need to complete a short online form so they can receive information and a link to the class. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3bjbquT as soon as possible for the classes that start next week.
For more information on NAMI of Southwest Iowa, see namisouthwestiowa.com.