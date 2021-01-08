Class offers help for military families

The National Alliance on Mental Illness will offer a free virtual Homefront class for family members, close friends and caregivers of service members or veterans suffering from a mental health condition. The class is not designed for service members or veterans themselves.

The six-week class will be offered at two different times to accommodate the schedules of people in different time zones. It will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. local time Mondays from Jan. 11 through Feb. 15, and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 12 through Feb. 16, according to a press release from NAMI. Participants can live in any time zone.

The program is taught by trained family members of service members/veterans with mental health conditions and is based on the nationally recognized NAMI Family-to-Family program, an educational program for family and friends of people with mental health conditions, the press release stated.

“The most important thing I have heard from people … is really getting that understanding of what the person is dealing with and being able to de-escalate crises and not trigger them,” said Ann Killpack, executive director of NAMI Southwest Iowa. “Putting yourself in their shoes and understanding is profound.