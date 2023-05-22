Classic Café in Malvern, Iowa reopened today after hail damaged their roof and flooded the café following a storm on April 19.

In a Facebook post, the business described the damages and repairs needed to reopen. In addition to the roof, wood flooring and booth cushions needed to be replaced.

After weeks of water cleanup and loud fans, a May 7 storm caused further damage and flooded the restaurant a second time. Alas, the little café that could persisted.

What Classic Café owner Alicia Hagen thought would be two weeks of renovations, amounted to over a month of restoring the business to its former glory.

Even without its location, the café managed to profit from various catering jobs during its month-long hiatus. On Friday, May 19, they utilized the bar half of the restaurant for a barbecue buffet of pulled pork and beef brisket.

Support small business and visit Classic Café from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday at 317 Main St. in Malvern.