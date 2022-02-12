 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Closing of Dubuque greyhound racing track will cost 58 jobs

Daily Nonpareil graphic

DUBUQUE (AP) — The closing of Iowa's last greyhound racing venue in May will eliminate 58 jobs, directors of the park said this week.

Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque reported the number of job losses this week to Iowa Workforce Development.

The venue will close after a last season between April 16 and May 15, with 10 races each day, The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reported.

The park is one of four greyhound racing venues still operating in the U.S., with one site Arkansas and two in West Virginia. The Arkansas site is set to close by the end of the year.

Bluffs Run in Council Bluffs closed in December of 2015.

The drop in racing venues caused greyhound breeding to decline significantly, sparking a shortage of available dogs.

In 2018, Florida residents approved a constitutional amendment to eliminate greyhound racing at the end of the 2020 season. That was a blow to Dubuque, which shared dogs with Florida venues.

