Learn about state economy with Noon Rotary Club

Inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain uncertainty — these remain top-of-mind kitchen table issues for many Council Bluffs residents.

The Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club invites the public to learn how the State of Iowa is addressing them by attending the club’s next meeting at noon on Thursday July 27 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. RSVPs are required no later than noon on July 26 by contacting Cieandra Tripp at cbrotaryclub@gmail.com.

Debi Durham will address the latest news regarding the economy and housing as the club’s featured speaker. Durham possesses expertise on these topics in her roles as the leader of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority. Durham was appointed IEDA director by Governor Terry Branstadt in 2011 and IFA director by Governor Kim Reynolds in 2019. Prior to her roles in state government, she led the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce as its president for more than 15 years.

Her accolades include recognition as one of the “Most Influential Business Leaders” in 2020, featured in the 2019 Des Moines "Business Record Book of Lists" and recipient of the Technology Association of Iowa’s “Legislative Advocacy Leader” award in 2017. Durham was named by the "Business Record" as a Woman of Influence in 2016 and she also received the Christian Petersen Design Award from Iowa State University’s College of Design in 2015.

Durham holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration, marketing and management from Missouri Southern State University.

Both Rotary members and non-members are welcome to attend this meeting. RSVPs are required no later than noon on July 26 by contacting Cieandra Trip at cbrotaryclub@gmail.com. Lunch is optional and can be requested with an RSVP. The cost is $10 per person for non-Rotarians and will be served by Kitchen Council member Chef Around the Block.

The mission of Rotary Clubs is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders. The Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club has been serving Council Bluffs since 1915 with the leading purpose of “service above self.” A multitude of service projects and fundraising to support them are carried out throughout the year. Weekly meetings are held on Thursdays at noon at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

To learn more about Rotary, consider membership, or make a gift to support the club’s many service projects, visit the club website at portal.clubrunner.ca/6088, contact Club Administrator Cieandra Tripp at cbrotaryclub@gmail.com or send a note to the Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club at PO Box 673, Council Bluffs, IA 51502.

P.E.O. Chapter MF to learn about fraud protection

P.E.O. Chapter MF met at the Council Bluffs Country Club on July 6 for its regular monthly meeting. Judy Hughes served as hostess as well as presented the program of highlights from the P.E.O. State Convention, held is Des Moines June 2-3.

Of particular interest was the review of various scholarship recipients through the years. All chapters are encouraged to continue to nominate qualified candidates for educational opportunities through P.E.O.

The next meeting will be held on Aug. 3 for an important program, “How Do I Protect Myself From Fraud.”