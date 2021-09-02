 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings
0 comments

Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Club News graphic
Metro Creative Connection

P.E.O. Chapter LP

Following the summer break, Chapter LP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood kicked off its regular monthly meetings with a “Back to School” covered dish luncheon on Aug. 24 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs.

Looking ahead to the fall, upcoming chapter meetings will be held on Sept. 14 and 28 at 1 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 600 Bluffs St. Committee chairs and members will take up the planning of special programs, fundraising events and guest speakers for the fall, winter and spring seasons in 2021-22.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Czech animal sanctuary helps one-legged stork with 3D-printed prosthetic leg

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert