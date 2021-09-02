Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Chapter LP

Following the summer break, Chapter LP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood kicked off its regular monthly meetings with a “Back to School” covered dish luncheon on Aug. 24 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs.

Looking ahead to the fall, upcoming chapter meetings will be held on Sept. 14 and 28 at 1 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 600 Bluffs St. Committee chairs and members will take up the planning of special programs, fundraising events and guest speakers for the fall, winter and spring seasons in 2021-22.