P.E.O. Chapter FK member shares excerpts from book

P.E.O. Chapter FK met on July 14 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Thirty-one members and one guest attended.

We enjoyed lunch and socializing before our program, followed by our monthly meeting. Linda Martens, CharLes Kemmish and Kathy Mahan provided the table decorations with a patriotic theme of quilted centerpieces, cookies and chocolate. Judy Moore supplied the fundraiser, a wind spinner, that was won by Linda Tapke.

Our program this month was given by one of our sisters, Kip Sherbondy. She shared excerpts from a book that she and her husband, John, wrote. The few that she read were both humorous and heart-wrenching. It should definitely be on your reading list.

"Navigating The Plum Thicket" is available at their garden center as well as on Amazon.

Our meeting was called to order by our president, Patti Ford.

She reported on her attendance and participation in the Iowa State Convention, held on June 3-4. She informed us of the value of attending the convention and the many items of interest for us. The program contained historical as well as current information pertinent to P.E.O., its origin and continued importance and strength to our communities. Sheri Watson and Lois Hemmingsen-England were recognized in the Celebration of Life Service.

Idella Spann reported on the International Peace Scholarship program. She challenged us to raise money by the end of December to enable us to become a part of the "Partners in Peace" initiative. It is a wonderful and valuable program and we unanimously voted to participate in it.

We ended our day with a memorial service for our dearly departed sister, Pam Tanous.

Our next meeting will be on Aug. 11.