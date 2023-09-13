Retired School Personnel meeting resume Sept. 20

The Council Bluffs Retired School Personnel will resume their meetings, after a summer break, on Wednesday Sept. 20 with a luncheon at noon at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Debra Schmidt the AMBA representative for Nebraska and SW Iowa will be our speaker.

Reservations for the meal must be made by Sunday, Sept. 17, at cbrsp4meals@gmail.com.

We currently have 62 members and are looking to increase our membership again this year. Our remaining meetings will be held on Oct. 18, Nov. 15, March 20, 2024 and April 17, 2024.

Membership is welcomed to all retired school employees from any public or nonpublic Iowa educational institution — community school districts, licensed preschools, and daycares, area education agencies. For more information, contact us at cbrspa451503@gmail.com.

P.E.O. Chapter FK hosts fair-themed meeting

P.E.O. Chapter FK met on Aug. 11 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. We had 31 members in attendance. Carolyn Vannier and Beth Keenan were hostesses.

The theme this month was the Iowa State Fair, all the tables were decorated with items representing the fair. It included the butter cow, first place can good and a ferris wheel. Homemade cookies completed the tables. Barb Reese provided the fundraiser. In keeping with the fair theme, it was a basket of fruit and fresh vegetables from the garden.

Our program this month was presented by Gere Nelson from the Iowa Extension Office. She provided valuable information on "Spend Smart, Eat Smart for the Golden Years,"

Linda Martens was in our "Member Spotlight" this month.

The business meeting was called to order by our President, Patti Ford. The Opening Ode/Objectives were recited by all present.

Lana Cruz updated us on the P.E.O. Continuing Education Program.

Jan Stone reported that the Membership Committee will host a coffee on Sept. 15 in one of the shelters at Lake Manawa.

November will be the month that we remember our Cottey College student.

P.E.O. Chapter MF reviews scholarships

P.E.O. Chapter MF met on Aug. 3 at the Council Bluffs Country Club with 14 members present. We were delighted to receive the transfer of Debbie Barrier into Chapter MF. A letter from our dear Karen Collins was received with news that their move to Missouri went well and she and Bob have smoothly settled into the community.

During the business meeting, several scholarship programs for Iowa students were reviewed and all chapters are encouraged to nominate qualified young women pursuing higher education.

An informative program was presented by Cindy Lakatos on AARP fraud prevention strategies.

P.E.O. Chapter LP resumes meetings

After a summer break, Chapter LP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood returned to its regular scheduled meetings on Aug. 22 at the Council Bluffs Public Library.

In a resumption of its 2023-24 thematic programs “For Excellence in Leadership ... Look to the Woman,” the chapter featured guest speaker Antonia Krupicke-Smith, library director, in a talk on her career and work as it relates to community service. The serving of light refreshments preceded the program. Co-hostesses for the afternoon were Jeannette Brown and Cheryl Punteney.

Following the program, Chapter President Beverly Fletcher was to preside over a series of business topics including the scheduling of an autumn or spring event to benefit women in pursuit of a college education and the selection of appropriate dates to initiate new prospective members into the chapter.

During the summer, in a shared gesture of P.E.O. sisterly friendship, Chapter LP (founded in 1963) invited the sisters of Chapter IQ to attend an old-fashioned potluck luncheon on May 23.

Chapter IQ (founded in 1941) reciprocated with an invitation for sisters of Chapter LP to an Aug. 4 brunch. Lively conversation and games were enjoyed by all.