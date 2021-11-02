 Skip to main content
Cobia Lodge 631 to hold 16th annual hog roast
Cobia Lodge 631 will hold its 16th annual hog roast Sunday to raise money for Scholarships.

The event, which is open to the public, will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St.

The dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger or $8 in advance.

