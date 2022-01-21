Cole Button announces candidacy for Pottawattamie County recorder

Council Bluffs native Cole Button recently announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Pottawattamie County Recorder.

Button said is a third generation resident of Council Bluffs and has been working in finance since earning his bachelor’s degree in finance from Iowa State University.

“I study finances and budgets for a living, and I know that, as a taxpayer, you expect every one of those dollars you pay to the government to be spent efficiently,” Button said.

He has served as vice-chairman of the Pottawattamie County Republican Party. While serving that role, Button he coordinated with local state legislators to provide more resources for parents of children with hearing disabilities, an issue particularly important for the Iowa School for the Deaf, a campaign press release said.

“My conservative values inform everything I do. I believe we can make the County Recorder’s office even more efficient for the taxpayers to help keep property taxes down,” Button said in the release. “I am looking forward to working alongside citizens and county leadership to better serve Pottawattamie County.”

Recently, the Pottawattamie County Recorder's Office announced it would begin offering two new services -- selling hunting and fishing licenses at the counter in the recorder’s office and holding a monthly East Pottawattamie County Passport Day at the Avoca City Hall. Button said he has been advocating for the two services for a few months now.

Button also said he wants to cut wasteful spending in Pottawattamie County by going through “every operating expense line by line and identifying areas of waste or inefficiencies to ensure that your tax dollars are spent as efficiently as possible.”

Button founded the Iowa Federation of Young Republicans and led lobbying efforts for the organization for a “Back the Blue” bill to support first responders across the state of Iowa.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown endorsed Button, saying in the release Button is a great communicator, leader and very goal oriented.

Button said he has also been active in the community by working with the 712 Initiative to run the Children’s Zone at the farmers markets and helped rebuild the Dream Playground by Lake Manawa.

State Representative Brent Siegrist also endorsed Button in the release, saying he’s “proud to support Button as he runs for the office of Pottawattamie County Recorder.”

“Button has a strong work ethic and will bring energy and innovative ideas to the Recorder's office as we continue to move Pottawattamie County forward,” he said in the release.

Go to buttonforrecorder.com or facebook.com/ButtonForRecorder for more information.

