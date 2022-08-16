 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Road closed through Friday for repairs

roadwork graphic
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

As of Tuesday, College Road is closed between Railroad Avenue and Valley View Drive. The closure, due to concrete repairs, is expected to last through Friday.

The City of Council Bluffs asks drivers to plan accordingly and follow posted detours.

