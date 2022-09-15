 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Comedy Night returns Friday

  • 0
20200326_new_weather_3

A woman jogs past artist Tom Friedman’s “Looking Up” sculpture outside the River’s Edge Pavilion on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The City of Council Bluffs will host its fourth annual Comedy Night will be held Friday, Sept. 16 from 7 to 9 pm.. at River's Edge Pavilion, 4250 River's Edge Parkway.

Comedians include Cameron Logsdon, Ross Doehling, Rachel Ware and headliner Nick Allen.

Some chairs will be available on the River's Edge Pavilion patio, but lawn chairs and blankets are also welcome. Arrive early to claim your spot.

Due to the nature of stand-up comedy, this event is intended for adults 18 and older. This event is free and there will be free water and soda on site.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Taco Ride held Thursdays

Taco Ride held Thursdays

The Taco Ride takes place every Thursday evening on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, from Council Bluffs to Mineola and back. The scenic ride is…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Social Security recipients could get 8.7% COLA increase as inflation keeps rising

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert