Comedy Night returns Friday

The City of Council Bluffs will host its fourth annual Comedy Night will be held Friday, Sept. 16 from 7 to 9 pm.. at River's Edge Pavilion, 4250 River's Edge Parkway.

Comedians include Cameron Logsdon, Ross Doehling, Rachel Ware and headliner Nick Allen.

Some chairs will be available on the River's Edge Pavilion patio, but lawn chairs and blankets are also welcome. Arrive early to claim your spot.

Due to the nature of stand-up comedy, this event is intended for adults 18 and older. This event is free and there will be free water and soda on site.