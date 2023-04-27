Evan Edwards, a former Lewis Central soccer standout who was playing college ball at Buena Vista University, may be gone, but his memory will live on in a permanent fixture at Titan Stadium.

Edwards was the son of John and Marsha Edwards, and he graduated from Lewis Central High School in 2021. Following high school, he moved north to Storm Lake to play soccer as a student-athlete for the Buena Vista Beavers.

As a freshman, Edwards played in 13 games his first season, which included seven starts, according to the university. He finished that year with one goal and two assists.

His growing soccer career, however, was cut short months after his freshman season. On February 25, 2022, Edwards was southbound on Highway 59 north of Defiance when his 2014 Dodge Avenger crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2015 GMC Sierra head on. He was flown to Nebraska Medicine, where he died the next day.

It’s been over a year since that fateful event, but the love for Evan Edwards is strong as ever, and it was apparent Tuesday evening at Titan Stadium.

Between the varsity and junior varsity soccer matches that night, dozens of family members, friends and teammates gathered to dedicate a community bench made in Edwards’ memory. Former Titan teammates carried the blue bench to the home side of the track, near the pitch midfield. His second cousins, Lewis Central High School students Ace and Maxwell Hubbard, followed carrying a banner bearing his image as the rest of Edwards’ loved ones followed carrying yellow roses.

Lewis Central Activities Director Jim Dermody introduced the Edwards family and everyone else, making sure the fans in attendance gave them a warm welcome.

“Just over a year ago we lost Evan to a tragic car accident,” Dermody said. “It’s my honor to be here tonight to honor Evan and be here with the Edwards family and their friends.”

Dermody’s job keeps him close to many of Lewis Central’s student-athletes, and he reminded the crowd of just the type of person and teammate Edwards was.

“Those of us that knew Evan remember him for his sense of humor, his wittiness and definitely his passion for soccer,” Dermody said.

Edwards’ cousin, Brooke Hubbard, was responsible for raising funds and getting the bench made, according to Dermody. She was on hand at the event and delivered remarks, as well.

“This bench will allow the community, his teammates, classmates and friends to stop by and pay their respects,” Hubbard said. “He was a wonderful human being and an excellent example for all of those around him.”

The last person to make comments was Edwards’ former soccer coach at LC, James Driver.

“For those of you who know Evan, he was a fun-loving, hard-working athlete here at Lewis Central,” Driver said. “There were so many milestones made here on the field.”

Driver said everyone from Edwards’ coaching staff to teammates knew how much passion he had for the sport. He also had just as much passion for his team. Driver mentioned some of the team’s best camaraderie came during group trips out to eat, especially at Legends Cafe.

Dermody said the bench will be installed near the Titan Stadium concessions stand, and he hopes that future Titans will be inspired by Edwards and his passion for soccer and the Lewis Central culture.