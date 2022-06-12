 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Community billboard thanks law enforcement

061222-cbn-news-billboard-p1

A vehicle drives past a billboard thanking local law enforcement officers at the intersection of 35th Street and Nebraska Avenue on Friday, June 10, 2022. The project was the idea of Avoca’s Tom Liston, who was inspired by seeing similar billboards in places like Sioux City and Sioux Fall, S.D.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Drivers near 35th Street and Nebraska Avenue may have happened upon one of the straightforward advertisements on a digital billboard in the area.

It reads: “Thank you law enforcement. Paid for by your law abiding citizens.”

The billboard went up in late May and will stay up through late July.

Tom Liston got the idea a few years back.

A truck driver by trade, he noticed similar signs popping up in Sioux City and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

When it didn’t appear here, he called Lamar Advertising of Omaha, which helped get permission to use the Sioux Falls design on billboards locally.

The first billboard went up in May 2021 on West Broadway, near Puerto Vallarta.

“Then we put up two in Omaha,” Liston said. “We decided to put one more up this year, and it’s up.”

The billboard is on display near the Casey’s gas station at 35th and Nebraska.

“I’m sure people come up and tell them (law enforcement) thanks, but they do a lot, and I think it helps them to see it in writing,” Liston said. “It’s a message from the community, especially after recent events nationally, just to let them know they’re appreciated.”

Liston lived in Council Bluffs for 20 years before moving to Avoca. His daughter, Sally, lives locally and helps gather donations to continue to billboard project.

The family works with area businesses and community supporters to sponsor the effort.

“It’s just a grassroots deal,” Liston said. “It’s fun and also rewarding. We pass out flyers to get people to help out and we’ve got a good response.”

Those interested in helping fund another billboard can find more information on GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/jcf7fu-thank-you-law-enforcement.

