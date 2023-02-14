The Community Foundation for Western Iowa, formerly Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, has announced that its 2023 Community Impact Grants cycle is now open.

Community Impact Grants range from $500 to $5,000 and are available to nonprofit organizations and governmental entities who are doing innovative and meaningful work throughout Pottawattamie County. Projects and programming must meet an identifiable need in the county and align with the Community Foundation’s mission to improve the lives of all county residents.

The Community Foundation utilizes an online grants center application system, and through the platform, applicants can set up an organization account to create applications, save drafts, complete reports and access their granting history.

“This year, we are particularly pleased to announce the opening of the Community Impact Grants application process,” Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said in a press release. “With the expansion last year of SHARE Iowa, and an increased focus on building the capacity of our nonprofits in the county, we hope this granting session will bring out novel and innovative projects we’ve not seen in the past.

"Pottawattamie County is so fortunate to benefit from programming and services designed to create true impact in our region. Every year we are astonished by the projects our nonprofit organizations are working on to enhance our community and we are excited to receive and review requests for this year’s granting cycle.”

Grant applications should be submitted via the online portal by 11:59 p.m. on March 31. The Foundation’s Impact Grants Committee — a group of county residents and board members — will review applications in April and grant award recipients will be notified later this spring.

Annually, Impact Grants are allocated to projects in a variety of focus areas, such as: Arts and Culture, Community Betterment, Community Engagement, Education, Environment, Health, Human Services, and Youth. The application link and additional information is available on the Community Foundation’s homepage at givewesterniowa.org.