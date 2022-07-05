Community Foundation awards record $68k in Community Impact Grants

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa, formerly Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, awarded 40 Community Impact Grants totaling a record $68,870 to Pottawattamie County nonprofit and city organizations – a 15% increase in grant dollars from the 2021 grant cycle, the foundation announced recently.

The grants were selected by the Community Impact Grants Committee, which is made up of county residents and board members.

The Community Foundation received 64 grant proposals totaling $226,921.63, with project budgets totaling $1.9 million dollars, signifying the incredible work that is being done in Pottawattamie County. Individual grant awards for this year’s funding cycle ranged from $500 to $5,000 to benefit innovative and meaningful projects that align with the Foundation’s mission to improve the lives of all county residents.

Community Impact Grants can be awarded to any tax-exempt, nonprofit organization or governmental entity for creative or impactful projects that meet a clear, identifiable need in Pottawattamie County. Grants are allocated to projects in a variety of focus areas, such as: Arts & Culture, Community Betterment, Community Engagement, Education, Environment, Health, Human Services and Youth.

“This record-breaking cycle for our Community Impact Grants truly illustrates the amazing and impactful work being done throughout our county by nonprofit organizations and community groups,” said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Our entire team here at the Community Foundation is committed to supporting these important projects and programs — not only with funding, but also through communication and sharing their stories of impact. We are honored to be able to assist in their work.”

The majority of the Community Foundation’s grant making is directed by donors who have funds created to purposefully impact charities located within our community and throughout Western Iowa. Dostal added that individuals and businesses can create their own fund through the Community Foundation to “give back,” and contributions can receive major tax benefits.

New endowment funds and future contributions will receive an additional 10% contribution from Community Foundation for Western Iowa, and an Endow Iowa tax credit of 25% may also be available. In 2021, donors at the Community Foundation provided 269 grants totaling an astounding $1.9 million dollars to a variety of nonprofit organizations. For information on creating a fund, please call 712-256-7007 or visit www.givewesterniowa.org. Community Foundation for Western Iowa is nationally accredited by the Council on Foundations (www.cfstandards.org).

Community Foundation for Western Iowa, formerly Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, is a tax-exempt 501©(3) public charity that serves thousands of people who share a common interest in improving the quality of life in Western Iowa. Through the Community Foundation, individuals, families, businesses and organizations can create permanent charitable funds that help their communities meet the challenges of changing times. The foundation invests and administers these charitable funds.

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa celebrated the announcement of their new name and brand at a ribbon cutting and dedication in May. The new name and brand represent the Community Foundation’s roots and future and better reflects its mission to build community through giving while being a leader in donor-centric philanthropy.

Recipients, projects and award amounts:

American Midwest Ballet — Season 13 Education & Community Engagement, $1,000

Carson Community Rodeo — Carson Rodeo Skybox Seating, $3,750

Carter Lake City Hall — Carter Lake Village Winter Festival, $750

Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus — Annual Back to School Extravaganza, $2,000

CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs — Basic Health Needs Assistance Program, $1,500

City of Avoca, Market & Longest Table — Entertainment, Education, Engagement on Main, $1,400

City of Avoca, Ho Ho Hoedown — Avoca’s Holidays on Main, $1,000

City of Carson — Gateway to Carson Mural, $2,000

Council Bluffs Schools Foundation — Rotary Fifth Grade Career Fair, $1,000

Council Bluffs Soccer Club — CBSC “Soccer for All” Scholarship Program, $1,000

Dexter’s Dream Foundation — Sensory Santa, $2,000

Family Crisis Centers — Outreach Supplies for Family Crisis Centers, $1,500

First Responders Foundation — Peer Support Training, First Responders, Veterans, $1,000

Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa — Pott. County Girl Scouts Space Science Exploration, $1,325

Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, Troop 40341 — American Girl Dolls at Council Bluffs Public Library, $500

Heartland Family Service — Psychiatric Services, $1,500

Historic General Dodge House — 2022 Independence Day Community Celebration, $1,000

Historical Society of Pott. County — Chicago & Northwestern Dining Car Painting, $1,000

Impact Hill — Family Entertainment, $2,000

Inter-Faith Response Inc. — Program Fund for Rent and Utilities, $2,500

Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation — Medi-Van Patient Transport, $1,500

Justice for Our Neighbors — Pott. County Immigration Legal Services, $1,000

League of Human Dignity — Equipment Loan and Rental Program, $1,500

Minden Community Club — New Entry Doors, $3,000

Minden Little League — Improvements, $1,145

New Visions Homeless Services — Food Stability Program, $1,500

Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty Inc. — Southwest Iowa Poverty Alleviation Initiative, $2,500

Omaha Symphony — 2022-23 Mission Imagination at Iowa Western, $3,000

Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment — 2022 Music in the Park Series, $2,000

Preserve Council Bluffs — “These Walls CAN Talk” Short Informational Videos, $1,500

Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue — Expansion of Logistics and Distribution in Council Bluffs, $5,000

Share A Fare Inc. — “On the Go” in Pottawattamie County, $1,000

Share My Smile — Program Growth and Development, $3,500

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Inc. — Supplies, Materials for 13 Twin Beds for Children in Need, $3,500

TeamMates of Lewis Central — Senior Scholarships and Event Funding, $1,000

The 712 Initiative — 100 Block Holiday Lights, $1,500

Nebraska Diaper Bank (formerly The Life House) — Pott. County Diaper Distribution, $1,000

Treynor Parks & Trail Board — Park Flags & Entry Signs, $1,500

Walnut Community Center Foundation — Walnut Community Center Volleyball, $1,500

Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center — The Hope Program, $1,000

