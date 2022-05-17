Community Foundation celebrates renovated home, new name

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa celebrated its new name and refurbished home with a ribbon cutting.

On Monday, the foundation, Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce and others gathered to signal a new era for the foundation, formerly known as the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. In late November, the foundation moved back into a newly renovated and expanded building at 536 E. Broadway due to funding support from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation. A gift of $556,000 helped the foundation add a total of 1,110 square feet — complete with four additional office spaces for future staff capacity needs, new ADA-compliant restrooms, a staff kitchenette and a large conference room to host board and committee meetings.

Lakin family members were on hand. The foundation wanted to do something to dedicate to the Lakin family and enlisted Malvern artist Zack Jones to create a mural honoring the family. In a Facebook post, Jones said the mural was based on Charles Lakin's childhood home (later Charles and wife Florence's home) in Emerson.

"The kid's in the artwork represent some of the programs supported by the organization. If you look closely you can see young Charles and Florence sitting on the front step," he said in the post. "It's great to work with a foundations based on positive change and principles."

The foundation changed its name earlier this month as its board of directors observed growth opportunities and the need for increased services and philanthropic support throughout the region, a press release from the foundation stated.

“Over the last 15 years, the foundation has learned how important it is to build funding sources for areas of need where caring and committed donors can invest their charitable dollars in ways that fill their passion while creating lasting change in our communities,” the organization said.