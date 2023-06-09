The Community Foundation for Western Iowa announced Wednesday, June 7, the appointment of two new board members: John Jerkovich of Heartland Properties, Inc., and Christy Sauser of Dickinson and Clark CPAs, PC.

Jerkovich and Sauser began their three-year terms with the Community Foundation and attended their first board meeting in May, with the option to serve a maximum of three terms. The 13-member board is comprised of dedicated community members and leaders committed to improving the lives of all residents in western Iowa by supporting and stimulating donor-driven philanthropy.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and staff, we are delighted that John and Christy are joining our board during such a pivotal time at the Community Foundation,” Donna Dostal, Foundation president and CEO, said in a news release. “The Community Foundation is growing and expanding its services in western Iowa, and their leadership and expertise will be a tremendous addition. Given their involvement in our region, I am confident John and Christy will have a meaningful impact on the Community Foundation’s future.”

John Jerkovich, and his wife of 37 years, Tracy, reside in Council Bluffs and over the years have significantly impacted numerous organizations through volunteerism and financial support in our community. The couple has three sons — Charles, Grant and Garrett.

A Council Bluffs native, Jerkovich has been actively selling real estate since 1984 and co-founded Heartland Properties, Inc. in 1988. He has been directly involved in the development of over $300 million of taxable assessed valuation in commercial and residential properties and has also developed multiple housing developments throughout Pottawattamie County.

Jerkovich was selected into the IWCC Reiver Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013, the Abraham Lincoln High School Hall of Fame in 2016 and was the CHI Heritage Awards Businessperson of the Year in 2017. He currently serves on the H.H. Red and Ruth Nelson Board and the Council Bluffs Chamber CEO Roundtable and previously served on numerous advisory committees and area Foundation boards.

Christy Sauser has 25 years of experience in the accounting and finance profession in various industries and positions. In her current role at Dickinson & Clark CPAs, PC, she prepares taxes for individuals, fiduciaries and businesses, which includes tax planning, accounting and/or business consultation.

Sauser currently serves as the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary Club’s treasurer and has been a Rotarian for two years. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation and the Community Foundation’s finance committee.

Sauser and her husband of 18 years, John, reside in Council Bluffs. John celebrated 20 years with the Council Bluffs Fire Department in 2022. The couple has three children — Kaity, Tess and Jonas — and two German Shepards, Hulk and Sookie.

The Community Foundation elected new executive committee members in spring 2023. Board members chose Mick McKinley, retired banker, as board chairperson; Kate Cutler, community volunteer, as vice chair; Tony Fahrenkrog with Bankers Trust as co-secretary with Sheryl Garst, community volunteer, and Sauser as treasurer.

“On behalf of the board, I want to express our gratitude to Lowell Forristall who has concluded his service as a valued board member. We are also grateful to Tony Tauke, who served on the board for nine years, with four years as chairperson,” Dostal said. “Our board, staff and donors are thankful for Tony’s leadership, vision and dedication in helping to grow the Community Foundation.”