After a thorough evaluation process, the Community Foundation for Western Iowa and its Impact Grants Committee — a group of county residents and board members — have announced this year’s grant award recipients.
The Community Foundation elected to award 39 Community Impact Grants totaling $64,844.89 to nonprofit and city organizations throughout Pottawattamie County.
The Community Foundation received a record 74 grant proposals totaling $302,933 in project requests, with total project budgets combined at $14 million, signifying the incredible work that is being done in the cities throughout Pottawattamie County, according to a news release.
Individual grant awards for this year’s funding cycle ranged from $500 to $5,000 to benefit innovative and meaningful projects that align with the Foundation’s mission to improve the lives of all county residents.
People are also reading…
Annually, Community Impact Grants funding is eligible to any tax-exempt, nonprofit organization or governmental entity for creative or impactful projects that meet a clear, identifiable need in Pottawattamie County. Grants are allocated to projects in a variety of focus areas, such as: Arts & Culture, Community Betterment, Community Engagement, Education, Environment, Health, Human Services, and Youth.
“This incredible work happening across our county truly illustrates the importance of the nonprofit sector in our region,” Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said in the release. “We congratulate each grant recipient and thank all of the organizations that submitted applications this year for their wonderful work to make Pottawattamie County an amazing place to live, work, enjoy and celebrate. We also want to express our deepest gratitude to our Community Impact Granting Committee for their dedication to equity, impact and philanthropy.”
Grantees are as follows:
American Midwest Ballet — $1,000, AMB Season 14 education and community engagement
Autism Action Partnership — $4,200, autism training and sensory kits for first responders
BHSFL Bus Across Nebraska LCA — $500, 2024 BHSFL Bus Across Nebraska
Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands — $2,000, Readers to Leaders and Math Matters
Carson Business Club — $1,000, 30th Annual Carson Community Christmas
Carson Community Rodeo — $1,500 2023 Carson Community Rodeo grounds improvement project
Carstens 1880 Farmstead Inc. — $1,000, steam boiler exhibit reinstatement
Carter Lake City Hall — $1,000, Carter Lake Village Winter Festival
Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus — $2,500, Back to School Extravaganza backpack supplies
CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, — $1,500, Basic Health Needs Assistance Program
City of Avoca — $500, entertainment, education and customer engagement on Main Street
City of Avoca — $1,000, Avoca Holidays on Main event live reindeer team and sleigh photo opportunity
City of Underwood — $2,000, Community Volunteer Fire & Rescue exterior building mural
Completely KIDS — $2,500, family services at Catholic Charities domestic violence and sexual assault program shelter
Council Bluffs Public Library — $3,000, shelter for kiosk at Cochran Park
Council Bluffs Schools Foundation — $500, Kids & Company summer programming
Dexter's Dream Foundation — $1,500, 2023 Sensory Santa
Eckels Memorial Library — $1,000, laminator for library materials
First Responders Foundation — $1,500, peer support training
Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa — $1,200,Pottawattamie County Girl Scouts Outdoors
Golden Hills RC&D — $2,000, 10th annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour
Historic General Dodge House, Inc. — $1,000, annual Independence Day Celebration 2023
Horses Help SWI, Inc. — $2,000, outside horse riding area
Impact Hill — $2,000, community resources
Inter-Faith Response, Inc. — $2,000, program support
Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital Foundation — $1,500, Caring for Our Communities assistance vouchers
Justice for Our Neighbors — $1,000, Pottawattamie County Immigration legal services
Lookout Village — $1,000, countering social isolation with tables and chairs
Macedonia Historical Preservation Society — $3,400, Painted Camel Gallery cooperative transition
Nebraska Diaper Bank — $1,000, Pottawattamie County Changing Diapers, Changing Lives 2023
New Visions Homeless Services — $2,000, street outreach
Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty — $2,000, Southwest Iowa Poverty Alleviation Initiative
Omaha Performing Arts — $1,000, southwest Iowa music and arts education programs
Omaha Symphony — $1,000, 2023/24 Mission Imagination at the Arts Center at Iowa Western
Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment (PACE) — $1,500, 2023 PACE Music in the Park series
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Inc. — $1,500, No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town!-NE-Omaha for Council Bluffs 2023
Trivium Life Services — $1,144.89, skill-building development through hobby exploration
Vision Treynor Group — $5,000, The Treynor Family Recreation Complex - The "T"
Walnut Community Center Foundation, Inc. — $1,900, fitness center equipment
The majority of the Community Foundation’s grantmaking is directed by donors who have funds created to purposefully impact charities locally and throughout Western Iowa. Individuals and businesses can create their own fund through the Community Foundation to “give back” and contributions can receive major tax benefits.
New endowment funds and future contributions, if applicable, can receive an additional 10% contribution from the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, and an Endow Iowa tax credit of 25% may also be available. In 2022, investors at the Community Foundation awarded 280 grants totaling an astounding $5.6 million dollars to a variety of nonprofit organizations. For information on creating a fund, call 712-256-7007 or visit www.givewesterniowa.org.