After a thorough evaluation process, the Community Foundation for Western Iowa and its Impact Grants Committee — a group of county residents and board members — have announced this year’s grant award recipients.

The Community Foundation elected to award 39 Community Impact Grants totaling $64,844.89 to nonprofit and city organizations throughout Pottawattamie County.

The Community Foundation received a record 74 grant proposals totaling $302,933 in project requests, with total project budgets combined at $14 million, signifying the incredible work that is being done in the cities throughout Pottawattamie County, according to a news release.

Individual grant awards for this year’s funding cycle ranged from $500 to $5,000 to benefit innovative and meaningful projects that align with the Foundation’s mission to improve the lives of all county residents.

Annually, Community Impact Grants funding is eligible to any tax-exempt, nonprofit organization or governmental entity for creative or impactful projects that meet a clear, identifiable need in Pottawattamie County. Grants are allocated to projects in a variety of focus areas, such as: Arts & Culture, Community Betterment, Community Engagement, Education, Environment, Health, Human Services, and Youth.

“This incredible work happening across our county truly illustrates the importance of the nonprofit sector in our region,” Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said in the release. “We congratulate each grant recipient and thank all of the organizations that submitted applications this year for their wonderful work to make Pottawattamie County an amazing place to live, work, enjoy and celebrate. We also want to express our deepest gratitude to our Community Impact Granting Committee for their dedication to equity, impact and philanthropy.”

Grantees are as follows:

American Midwest Ballet — $1,000, AMB Season 14 education and community engagement

Autism Action Partnership — $4,200, autism training and sensory kits for first responders

BHSFL Bus Across Nebraska LCA — $500, 2024 BHSFL Bus Across Nebraska

Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands — $2,000, Readers to Leaders and Math Matters

Carson Business Club — $1,000, 30th Annual Carson Community Christmas

Carson Community Rodeo — $1,500 2023 Carson Community Rodeo grounds improvement project

Carstens 1880 Farmstead Inc. — $1,000, steam boiler exhibit reinstatement

Carter Lake City Hall — $1,000, Carter Lake Village Winter Festival

Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus — $2,500, Back to School Extravaganza backpack supplies

CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, — $1,500, Basic Health Needs Assistance Program

City of Avoca — $500, entertainment, education and customer engagement on Main Street

City of Avoca — $1,000, Avoca Holidays on Main event live reindeer team and sleigh photo opportunity

City of Underwood — $2,000, Community Volunteer Fire & Rescue exterior building mural

Completely KIDS — $2,500, family services at Catholic Charities domestic violence and sexual assault program shelter

Council Bluffs Public Library — $3,000, shelter for kiosk at Cochran Park

Council Bluffs Schools Foundation — $500, Kids & Company summer programming

Dexter's Dream Foundation — $1,500, 2023 Sensory Santa

Eckels Memorial Library — $1,000, laminator for library materials

First Responders Foundation — $1,500, peer support training

Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa — $1,200,Pottawattamie County Girl Scouts Outdoors

Golden Hills RC&D — $2,000, 10th annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour

Historic General Dodge House, Inc. — $1,000, annual Independence Day Celebration 2023

Horses Help SWI, Inc. — $2,000, outside horse riding area

Impact Hill — $2,000, community resources

Inter-Faith Response, Inc. — $2,000, program support

Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital Foundation — $1,500, Caring for Our Communities assistance vouchers

Justice for Our Neighbors — $1,000, Pottawattamie County Immigration legal services

Lookout Village — $1,000, countering social isolation with tables and chairs

Macedonia Historical Preservation Society — $3,400, Painted Camel Gallery cooperative transition

Nebraska Diaper Bank — $1,000, Pottawattamie County Changing Diapers, Changing Lives 2023

New Visions Homeless Services — $2,000, street outreach

Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty — $2,000, Southwest Iowa Poverty Alleviation Initiative

Omaha Performing Arts — $1,000, southwest Iowa music and arts education programs

Omaha Symphony — $1,000, 2023/24 Mission Imagination at the Arts Center at Iowa Western

Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment (PACE) — $1,500, 2023 PACE Music in the Park series

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Inc. — $1,500, No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town!-NE-Omaha for Council Bluffs 2023

Trivium Life Services — $1,144.89, skill-building development through hobby exploration

Vision Treynor Group — $5,000, The Treynor Family Recreation Complex - The "T"

Walnut Community Center Foundation, Inc. — $1,900, fitness center equipment

The majority of the Community Foundation’s grantmaking is directed by donors who have funds created to purposefully impact charities locally and throughout Western Iowa. Individuals and businesses can create their own fund through the Community Foundation to “give back” and contributions can receive major tax benefits.

New endowment funds and future contributions, if applicable, can receive an additional 10% contribution from the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, and an Endow Iowa tax credit of 25% may also be available. In 2022, investors at the Community Foundation awarded 280 grants totaling an astounding $5.6 million dollars to a variety of nonprofit organizations. For information on creating a fund, call 712-256-7007 or visit www.givewesterniowa.org.