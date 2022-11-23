Community Foundation grants support area holiday events

During the 2022 Community Impact Grants Cycle, the Community Foundation for Western Iowa funded four holiday projects and events dedicated to making the holiday season brighter for families in the cities of Avoca, Carter Lake, Council Bluffs and Treynor.

Community Impact Grants are awarded annually to eligible tax-exempt, nonprofit organizations or governmental entities and used for creative or impactful projects that meet a clear, identifiable need in Pottawattamie County.

The Community Foundation supported two “Sensory Santa” events for the Dexter’s Dream Foundation for 60 families of children with disabilities or special needs. Families experienced an individual 20-minute visit with Santa in a judgement-free zone, complete with refreshments and cookies, a flash drive full of photographs and special sensory-seeking toys.

Additional Impact Grant funding supported the City of Avoca’s “Santa’s Ho Ho Hoe Down” on Avoca’s Main Street that provides free activities and entertainment to more than 500 rural Pottawattamie County residents; the Carter Lake Winter Village Festival’s annual holiday event where grant funds were used to purchase gifts for more than 175 children; and The 712 Initiative’s “100 Block Holiday Lights” project that upgraded power outlets for 28 trees to provide a holiday essence and vibrancy throughout the winter months.

The 2023 Community Impact Grants Cycle will open on Feb. 1, 2023 and additional information can be found at givewesterniowa.org/nonprofits/grant-opportunity.