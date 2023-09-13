Through the Women's Fund of Southwest Iowa, the Community Foundation for Western Iowa is host its second Impact for Women Summit on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, 1 Arena Way.

The summit will include dynamic conversations from subject matter experts in the fund’s four focus areas in an effort to share knowledge and build community to support women in the Community Foundation’s nine-county region.

The morning keynote is Rebecca Bender, CEO and founder of the Rebecca Bender Initiative and Elevate Academy, a nationally-recognized human trafficking expert.

After escaping her trafficker in 2007, Bender was determined to make a new life for herself and her young daughter. She worked hard, eventually opening her own business and earning a master’s degree. While she was attending college online, Bender dreamed of launching a school for survivors of human trafficking — a place where anyone with lived experience could enroll and learn the skills and knowledge necessary to build a new life. In 2014, Elevate Academy was born, and within eight years had served nearly 1,000 students in 12 countries and nearly 508 U.S. cities across the nation.

Bender is a CEO and a published author who has earned a distinct reputation as a trailblazer and thought leader in the field. Her specialized training has equipped well over 100,000 professionals including FBI, Homeland Security, local law enforcement, community leaders, medical professionals and more. She was appointed to the United States National Advisory Council and serves as an advisor to Aequitas, A21 and the HSI North Texas Task Force. She assists as a subject matter expert for investigations and operations across the country and is regularly called upon to testify as an expert witness. Bender is a highly sought-after speaker, consultant and nationally-recognized authority who is passionate about seeing people transform their lives so they can change the world.

Attendees will learn about aging in place in Iowa's rural communities from local expert, Lakelyn Hogan Eichenberger, Ph.D., gerontologist and caregiving advocate at Honor and Home Instead, the world’s largest provider of home care. Additionally, attendees will hear from Tamara Brunow-Kowal, owner of Brunow Contracting, who will discuss education and the role women play in the burgeoning commercial construction industry.

The summit culminates with six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who shares her story of building her foundation in east St. Louis, a safe haven and learning-rich environment for area youth that offers high quality after-school programs, safe recreational places within their communities and caring adults to help children achieve their dreams.

Significant contributions and leadership have marked Joyner-Kersee’s post-athletic career as a philanthropist and a tireless advocate for children's education, health issues, racial equality, social reform and women's rights. In 1988, she established the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation as the vehicle through which she provides youth, adults and families with the resources to improve their quality of life. In 2000, the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation raised over $12 million to build The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, a 41,000-square-foot facility with a 1,200-seat gymnasium on a 37-acre site. The center fulfills the largely unmet need for youth recreation and sports venues in East St. Louis.

Joyner-Kersee is a six-time Olympic medalist, including three Olympic gold medals. She dominated the Olympic heptathlon and long jump events throughout her career and four Olympic Games. Her World Heptathlon Record set at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea, still stands today. Sports Illustrated named Joyner-Kersee the most outstanding female athlete of the 20th century. One of ESPN's 50 Greatest Athletes of the Century and Sports Illustrated Female Athlete of the Century, Jackie Joyner-Kersee dominated the sport of track and field for more than 20 years, setting world and American records that still exist today. Joyner-Kersee has received many prestigious awards, including the St. Louis Ambassadors Sportswoman of the Year Award, the Sporting News Athlete of the Year Award (the first woman to receive either of these awards), the Sullivan Award and the Jesse Owens Memorial Award, which she won two years in a row. Yet with all the awards and accolades, Joyner-Kersee is most proud of her achievements off the track.

The Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa — an initiative of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa — was created to bring awareness and active solutions to the forefront of conversations happening in western Iowa communities, schools and work places. It is designed to address and support four key focus issues facing women and their families: access to affordable, quality childcare; aging in place and in community; education for women of all ages; and women’s safety and well-being, focusing on human trafficking, domestic violence and overall wellness.

The fund has received tremendous sponsorship support from business leaders and individuals in the community thus far to make this year’s summit a reality. Extended appreciation goes to Premier Presenting Sponsor, BAT Logistics, for their generosity, enthusiasm and strong commitment in support of the summit at the top sponsorship level.

“We support the Women’s Fund because it directly impacts issues affecting women,” Ashley Jankowski, chief executive officer of BAT Logistics, said in a news release. “The Fund supports organizations that provide services and education for women, and these resources are critical for the future success of women in the world today.”

Tickets are available for $79 and sponsorships start at $1,000. Get more information by visiting givewesterniowa.com or by calling 712-256-7007.

•••

Here's what's happening over the next couple of days around the area:

Thursday, Sept. 14

• Explore the Council Bluffs Farmers Market from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bayliss Park. The market includes wellness activities and live entertainment.

• Hop on your bike for the Thursday evening Taco Ride along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail starting at 5 p.m. and concluding about 20 miles through the Loess Hills with dinner at Tobey Jack's Mineola Steakhouse. Most riders start at the Iowa West Foundation Trailhead Park, 4102 Harry Langdon Blvd., which offers parking.

Friday, Sept. 14

• The Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department presents the programming, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. on the lawn outside River's Edge Pavilion, 4250 River's Edge Parkway. This free event promises an evening filled with laughs and good times, featuring four comedians from The Backline Comedy Theatre in Omaha, Nebraska.

• Showings of the Chanticleer Children's Theater's "Oliver, JR." begin with a performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and are on sale at PACEArtsIowa.org, at the box office, or over the phone at 712-890-5601.