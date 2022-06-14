Community help needed to double donation to area nonprofit

Smith Davis Insurance is seeking the public's help in doubling a recent donation to benefit New Visions Homeless Services, a nonprofit providing help, hope and opportunity to homeless and/or hungry neighbors in the Council Bluffs and Omaha communities.

Smith Davis recently earned a 2022 Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance and was recognized for exceptional volunteerism for its work with new Visions. The award includes an initial $5,000 donation, with a chance to double the amount to $10,000.

With the homeless population on the rise and growing even larger since COVID-19, Smith Davis agent Tami Cull has led the agency’s support efforts through a variety of yearlong initiatives. They collect canned goods for their pantries, volunteer quarterly to serve meals at nearby homeless shelters and every holiday, the staff adopts seven families to fulfill their gift wish list.

“New Visions Homeless Services is a true hero in our community offering critical services to those who are the most in need and Smith Davis Insurance is truly honored to advocate for their great cause,” Cull said. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide New Visions Homeless Services with much needed funds to continue their impactful work.”

Through June 30, the story of Smith Davis Insurance and New Visions Homeless Services will be spotlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at agentgiving.com/Smith-Davis-Insurance where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives at least 500 votes — shares to social media and comments on their story — the donation will be increased to $10,000.

The $10,000 will allow New Visions Homeless Services to serve 150,000 meals and provide food pantry services to over 6,000 individuals annually through its permanent community meal site -- the only site providing three meals a day in southwest Iowa. The donation will also help the organization meet the need for shelter and supportive services as it is more critical than ever.

“It warms our hearts to see the endless dedication our agents have for their nonprofit partners through their volunteering, fundraising and overall awareness efforts,” said Brenton Schlicher, Safeco Insurance Midwest Region territory manager. “The Make More Happen Awards allow our agents to make an even greater impact in the Council Bluffs and Omaha communities and we hope it motivates others to do the same.”

Throughout 2022, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award, donating up to $370,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with photos of an initiative they worked on.