The City of Council Bluffs and its partners invite the public to a community picnic in celebration of the BLink Wi-Fi network.

BLink Wi-Fi, one of the largest free public Wi-Fi networks in the country, is nearing a decade of success as a free and open Wi-Fi network that boosts connectivity in many Council Bluffs neighborhoods, all Council Bluffs Community School District buildings and many outdoor spaces throughout town.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. at River's Edge Pavilion, 4520 River's Edge Parkway, on Friday, July 21.

A brief program begins at 11:30 a.m. and children's activities run through 1 p.m. Activities include face painting and balloon art and a mobile exhibit from the Luminarium.

The celebration is held in conjunction with Google, the Iowa West Foundation, the Council Bluffs Community School District, the Lewis Central Community School District and MidAmerican Energy.