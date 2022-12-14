Community of Christ volunteers to distribute 664 Christmas baskets

The Christmas spirit is alive and well at Community of Christ Church.

The church, which organizes the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, will be feeding still more mouths this holiday season. Volunteers, who include members of St. Patrick’s and St. Peter’s Catholic churches, are preparing to distribute 664 Christmas baskets — 332 of food and 332 of gifts — according to Ken Juel, who manages the program. The number reflects the number of families who signed up for the program. The church has been doing the holiday project for more than 30 years.

“That’s about 60 more than we had last year — which is not surprising, with inflation the way it is,” he said. “The size of the families varies from one to 12. Every person, regardless of age, receives at least one gift.”

Volunteers packed food boxes on Monday and wrapped gifts on Tuesday at the Central Congregation at Second Street and Kanesville Boulevard, Juel said. Volunteers worked from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, he said. Members of Girl Scout Troop 629 helped sort gifts by age group Monday evening. The church served lunch to volunteers both days and will again today.

“We had 22 volunteers yesterday (not counting the Girl Scouts), and we got all of our food boxes packed,” he said Tuesday. They were on pace to use even more volunteers on Tuesday.

Today, members of the Thomas Jefferson High School National Honor Society Chapter will help load everything into vans for delivery, Juel said. A total of 250 baskets will be delivered to Regal Towers, Dudley Court and homes with only adults.

“All the families with kids are pickups, and they come in on Thursday,” he said.

The church also organizes the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which has served 800 to 900 people each of the past few years, and sells peanut brittle during the holiday season — two other longtime holiday traditions.