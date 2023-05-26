Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Pottawattamie County residents are expected to have the opportunity later this year to decide how county supervisors are elected.

The Western Iowa Labor Federation and the Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County announced Friday that they believe they have collected enough signatures to trigger a special election.

The election would ask voters to decide the voting method for electing their Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors members.

Supervisors are currently elected at large, meaning everyone in the county can vote for all the supervisor positions, regardless of where they or the candidate lives.

The county has two other options for how to elect supervisors, both of which would divide the county into five districts of roughly equal population.

Under the first equal population option, voters would still be able to choose among all the candidates, but the candidates themselves would be restricted to running within the district they live in.

The second equal population option -- and the one that two advocacy groups are encouraging -- would also require candidates to only seek election in the district they live in and would restrict residents to voting only for the candidates in their district.

“Redistricting will help working families throughout the whole county of Pottawattamie by having their voices heard through establishing equal population districts," Jen Pellant, president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, said in a release.

The groups will submit the signatures to the county auditor on the morning of Wednesday, May 31. At that point, the auditor will verify that there are enough signatures, and that the signatures are from county residents.

If those requirements are met, the special election would be held Aug. 1.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to effect change for the generations to come,” said Lisa Lima, program director for the southwest Iowa chapter of the National Alliance Mental Illness and member of CCPC.