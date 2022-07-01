Community voices: Minden uses ARPA to restore value to Community Club

COVID had a damaging effect on our community of 600 people. Obviously, loss of life was the hardest to take. But there was also the loss of those things that make life meaningful. Isolation from each other — on top of the isolation we experience as a rural community — was hard on us. It meant limiting our interactions with our loved ones, as well as the loss of access to already limited services.

In limiting our exposure to the virus, we put off proms and graduation celebrations. Weddings and anniversaries were postponed or scaled back to a handful of guests. Group activities such as book clubs, support groups and other meetings went online or went away completely. The effect of these and other missed events took a toll on our mental and emotional states.

These necessary changes also had a very measurable effect on the economy in our community. Catering services lost business. Meeting rooms in the restaurant were unoccupied. The hotel had less guests. The bowling lanes were silent.

The most obvious hit came to our local community center. Maintained by a nonprofit organization, The Community Club, the center has been the hub for local social connection. An empty parking lot and a darkened facility was the stark contrast to the vibrant hub where we once gathered for the Halloween Trunk-or-Treat, the annual Father Daughter Dance, broasted-chicken fundraisers, Minden Fun Day, bingo, the quarter auctions, vendor fairs, arts programs and so much more.

The Club limped along with minimal concessions sold at the little league games when the teams were healthy enough to play. Meanwhile, the refrigerators and hot water heater failed. Stored food aged and had to be discarded. The parking lot lights even gave out, leaving the empty spaces even darker.

Through two years of income loss, the volunteers held out to keep this vital service available. Then came Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan (ARPA). It was supported by only one of Iowa’s representatives in Congress, Cindy Axne. With it came an infusion of money to almost every municipal entity in the state. Our community was one of them.

ARPA money was meant to help communities recover from the devastation of COVID mitigation actions and to put public health and community growth initiatives back on track. They could be used to support community projects, business recovery and a host of other activities.

As a City Council member, I called for a public hearing in November 2021 on how to use the money. Just a few months later, on the verge of failing, the Minden Community Club brought their needs to the City Council. Their value to the health of our community was unarguable -- $10,000 was allocated from ARPA funds to return the facility to a functioning status.

Volunteers replaced light bulbs in the parking lot, the refrigerator and hot water heater were replaced. Just weeks later, the Father Daughter Dance returned to the community center and over 100 young girls and their fathers danced, celebrated and healed together.