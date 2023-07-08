The Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County hosted a “community conversation” Saturday morning in Oakland to discuss and answer questions about the upcoming special election that will determine how county supervisors will be elected for at least the next 10 years.

The group, in partnership with the Western Iowa Labor Federation, was part of the effort to gather signatures to trigger the special election.

About 10 people sat around tables at Destination Coffee as Shawna Anderson, a local business owner and CCPC member, explained the three options voters will be faced with in the Aug. 1 special election, and why she is advocating for Plan Three.

The three options are:

Plan One — At large and without district residence requirements for the members (current plan)

Plan Two — At large but with equal-population district residence requirements for the members

Plan Three — From single-member equal-population districts in which the electors of each district shall elect one member who must reside in that district

“Part of the reason I support (Plan Three), my biggest reason, is that I would have a board member who is practically my neighbor and who would be accountable to me,” Anderson said. “Right now, you’ve got four board members that are all practically neighbors in a 10 mile radius of each other. So, in a county that’s 950 square miles and everybody’s like, in this little bubble, that’s where all your votes are coming from.”

With Plan Three, Anderson said, rural residents of Pottawattamie County would be guaranteed at least one supervisor who would be representative of their concerns.

One of the attendees pointed out that first-term supervisor Susan Miller lives in Carson, which is certainly a rural community, and while that may be true, Miller isn’t entirely a rural candidate, according to Western Iowa Labor Federation President Jen Pellant.

“She’s not sitting on that board because she lives in Carson, she’s sitting on that board in spite of the fact that she lives in Carson,” Pellant said. “She’s sitting on that board because she worked in the Omaha metro area at a bank for years and years and years. She and her husband are very well known in the city. She was on the Iowa West Foundation, so she has a lot of connections with the powerful and monied folks in Council Bluffs, and so that’s where her votes come from.”

Pellant reiterated that even though the county board currently has a “very qualified” supervisor from a rural community, there still isn’t a guarantee that there will be a rural representative in the future.

Opponents of Plan Three have cautioned that, due to Council Bluffs’ large population size compared to the rest of the county, the rural part of the county might only be guaranteed one representative.

Future community conversations are planned throughout the month, leading up to the Aug. 1 special election. Each of these meetings will be hosted by the Concerned Citizens group as it advocates for change to the current plan:

Wednesday, July 12, 6 p.m. at The Back Forty Bar and Grill in Macedonia

Thursday, July 13, 6 p.m. at Casa Mexicana in Avoca

Wednesday, July 19, 6 p.m. at Jake’s Station, Hancock

Tuesday, July 25, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Carter Lake Community Center, Carter Lake