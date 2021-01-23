Connections AAA broadens scope of services

Connections Area Agency on Aging is now part of Iowa’s Benefits Enrollment Center, the agency has announced.

Along with several other Area Agencies on Aging, Connections will be better equipped to determine clients’ eligibility and assist them with applications for public and private assistance programs, a press release from Connections stated. In fact, Connections will be a virtual one-stop-shop for seniors who want to sign up for more than one benefit program.

“We have always assisted seniors and their caregivers with finding benefits that they need,” said Sherrie McDonald, director of consumer services. “During these more difficult times brought on by COVID-19 and the economy, we are making a more concerted effort to look at the many needs of the client and connect them to as many of the resources possible to extend their fixed incomes.”

The staff can screen individuals for core benefits, including Extra Help prescription drug assistance, Medicare Savings programs (for assistance with Medicare Part B premiums, Medicare deductibles and copays), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs/SNAP (formerly called Food Stamps), Medicaid’s numerous programs and Low-Income Heating and Energy Assistance Programs.