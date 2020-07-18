Connections AAA seeks more Meals on Wheels volunteers

Connections Area Agency on Aging is asking for people who have time to consider delivering Meals on Wheels.
Currently, the program is attempting to serve a larger number of people with fewer drivers, according to Kelly Butts-Elston, CEO of Connections AAA. Congregate meal sites are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We look forward to the day when we can reopen our senior meal locations so that friends can meet and enjoy fun and lunch together, but this will happen only when we can assure safety,” she said. “Because these congregate sites remain closed, the demand for home-delivered meals has greatly increased, and we need (more) help to answer the call.”
Right now, volunteers are delivering a one- or two-week supply of meals at a time to recipients to minimize contact, Butts-Elston said. Because of the time frame, food is limited to frozen or shelf-stable products.
“We really were conscious about limiting the amount of contact our clients were exposed to and also our volunteers,” she said. “Now things are loosening up a little, we’d really like to get back to offering daily hot meals to our clients. Understandably, a lot of our volunteers are elderly, and they don’t feel comfortable doing that yet.”
While staff members are willing to help, their numbers are not great enough for the number of clients, Butts-Elston said.
“Due to COVID, there are so many more people on our routes,” she said.
Connections is looking for people who want to help their older neighbors by delivering hot meals in Council Bluffs. It requires a time commitment of 60 to 90 minutes, and volunteers can serve as many or as few weekdays as they would like. The agency will supply volunteers with personal protective equipment, Butts-Elston said.
“These frail seniors are most vulnerable to the virus, and your service helps keep them home and safe with a delicious hot meal,” she said.
Those interested can call Connections at 800-432-9209.
