Connections AAA seeks nominations of great caregivers for November honor

Connections Area Agency on Aging is seeking nominations of caregivers to be honored during National Family Caregiver Month, which is November.

The agency would like to hear about the caregiver, including how they take care of themselves and manage the stress, according to a press release from Connections. Those submitting nominations are asked to describe how the caregiver does with their caregiving duties in 250 words or less.

Caregivers living in Adair, Adams, Cass, Cherokee, Clarke, Decatur, Fremont, Harrison, Ida, Pottawattamie, Mills, Monona, Page Plymouth, Ringgold, Shelby, Taylor, Union or Woodbury County are eligible for the honor.

All submissions will be posted on Connections AAA’s website in November, and gifts will be sent to the caregivers.

Mail or email submissions to Jan Schnack, Family Caregiver Specialist, Connections AAA, 231 S. Main St., Council Bluffs, IA 51503, or jschnack@connectionsaaa.org.

