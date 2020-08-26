Connections AAA to offer classes for caregivers

Connections Area Agency on Aging will offer two classes for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions this fall.

Each class will meet once a week beginning on Sept. 17. The classes will be offered online via Zoom.

“Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers” is designed to reduce stress, anxiety and depression and improve the quality of life for family caregivers.

“Powerful Tools for Family Caregivers” will offer tools and strategies to help caregivers better handle the unique challenges they face.

Each session runs 90 minutes. Class size is limited, and registration is required. There is no registration fee, but participants will have an opportunity to donate. For more information, contact Jan Schnack, family caregiver specialist at Connections Area Agency on Aging, at 800-432-9209, ext. 8116 or JSchnack@connectionsaaa.org.

— Tim Johnson

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.