Connections AAA to offer financial literacy workshop for senior women

Connections Area Agency on Aging will hold a financial workshop for women Friday in partnership with the Iowa Insurance Division.

Financial Information for Women, which will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites Hotel at Ameristar, is being held in conjunction with Financial Literacy Awareness Month.

The free, in-person training will focus on educating and empowering women to be involved in their finances and future planning to reduce the risk of being a victim or financial exploitation or scams, according to a press release from the agency. Those interested can register online at Connectionsaaa.org or by calling the agency at 800-432-9209.

The Iowa Insurance Division knows it’s important for all Iowans to have the tools to learn how to save for a secure retirement. To help women navigate the oftentimes confusing financial journey, the Iowa Insurance Division has created a new public outreach program created specifically for women called SmartHER Money.

Women are more likely to be victims of financial elder abuse than men, because there are more older women than men, according to the press release. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women's life expectancy is projected to reach 87.3 years by 2060, compared with 83.9 years for men.

Women are more likely than men to live alone, and people who live alone are more likely to be victims of financial scams. A scammer may seem to offer companionship, and there is no one to talk to for a second opinion before a financial decision is made.

Some common questions women may have regarding their financial situation -- especially after the passing of their spouse -- may be: How long will my money last? What do I do in a financial emergency? What are the best investments if I don’t have a lot of money? Is it too early or too late for me to start saving for retirement? SmartHER Money can help you with these questions and so many more. No matter your financial status, age or stage in life, the importance of money management for women can’t be overlooked.

Get more information about how to make a difference. If you believe that you or someone you know is experiencing elder abuse or needs help with future planning for aging needs, visit Connectionsaaa.org or call us at 1-800-432-9209 to explore local community services and supports.

