Connections AAA to offer online caregiver class
top story

Connections AAA to offer online caregiver class

Connections logo.JPG
Michael Brownlee

Connections Area Agency on Aging will offer “Powerful Tools for Family Caregivers,” an evidence-based class, beginning on July 13.

The class, designed for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions, will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. each Tuesday from July 13 to Aug. 17 via Zoom.

“Powerful Tools” gives caregivers tools and strategies to better handle the unique caregiver challenges they face, according to a press release from Connections.

Caregiving takes many forms, the agency said. A person may help a relative or friend with transportation, housekeeping, grocery shopping, personal care, medications, emotional support or doctor appointments.

The online class requires a computer or laptop with microphone and camera. An optional Zoom practice session will be scheduled if needed. Class size is limited, and registration is required. “The Caregiver Helpbook” and handouts will be mailed.

There is no cost for the program, but enrollees will receive an opportunity to donate. For more information, contact Jan Schnack, family caregiver community engagement specialist, at Connections Area Agency on Aging, 800-432-9209, ext. 8116 or jschnack@connectionsaaa.org.

