Kelly Butts-Elston, CEO of Connections Area Agency on Aging, has been elected as a USAging Board alternate.

Butts-Elston will serve a three-year term in this role, partnering with Mike Donohue from Northeast Iowa Agency on Aging to represent Region VII which encompasses Iowa and Nebraska.

Butts-Elston will have the responsibility of ensuring that USAging fulfills its mission to help older adults and people with disabilities live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities effectively.

As an alternate, Butts-Elston will actively engage in USAging's standing committees such as conference, corporate, relations, membership and public policy and grassroots. By participating in these committees, she will provide input and contribute to shaping the association.