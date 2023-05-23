Connections Area Agency on Aging is looking for seniors interested in joining its Advisory Council.

Members of the council have an opportunity to make a difference for local seniors, according to Aubury Krueger-Kutchara, director of community engagement.

“The council is there to advise us on the needs of seniors in the community,” she said.

The council helps manage and guide the agency’s work in its 20-county service area, Krueger-Kutchara said. She is the staff liaison who connects the council with the staff and board of directors.

Currently, there are vacancies in most of the area counties, which include Adair, Adams, Cass, Clarke, Cherokee, Decatur, Fremont, Harrison, Ida, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Taylor, Union and Woodbury Counties.

Connections is one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa and part of a nationwide network. With a mission of enhancing the quality of life for elders in 20 counties through education, planning and coordination of services, Connections is the premier agency for assisting elders, caregivers and their families to access the information and services needed for independence and life transitions. Offices are in Council Bluffs, Crescent and Sioux City.

The advisory council meets bimonthly on the second Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at one of the regional offices or via Zoom. Those interested in learning more are asked to contact Krueger-Kutchara at 800-432-9209 ext. 8132 or by email at akrueger@connectionsaaa.org.