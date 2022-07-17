Connections Area Agency on Aging to offer workshop on scams and fraud

Connections Area Agency on Aging will hold a Fraud and Scam Education Workshop from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on July 27 at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

Connections suggests families do the following to protect their elderly loved ones:

Create a “Safety Plan” for when a loved one receives a call or an unannounced visitor to the house. This plan will lay out what the senior will say or do, who they will call and, most importantly, the information that should not be shared or confirmed with the caller/visitor.

Plan ahead for financial protection (i.e. power of attorney, bank account access and a trusted contact if concerns do arise.) Share these plans with the named trusted family member or friend.

Check your credit report annually to ensure no new accounts have been opened in your name.

Start the conversation of prevention and scam education and continue to have it. This is one of the most important tips as research shows that when someone is educated about a scam they are less likely to become a victim that scam.

Connections Area Agency on Aging offers many services to keep older Iowans safe, such as individual and community scam and/or abuse education, according to a press release from the agency. The agency offers support to older Iowans on filing a report of a scam, sharing the information that is needed for the report and creating a plan to prevent the scam/abuse from happening again.

Sometimes the survivor of the scam may need assistance from Connections to help pay their bills or purchase needed medications, if they lost money to a scam and now, instead of being worried about how to stay in their home, can seek appropriate solutions.

We can help older Iowans and their families arrange future planning, such as completing power of attorney forms and/or applying for needed benefits and services.

“I have had many families share they are thankful for our services to help their loved ones stay in their home and help them stay safe physically, emotionally and financially,” said Tasha Jones, EAPA program specialist. “We are often called ‘angels’ as many individuals and families are not aware we are here to help.”

For more information, visit www.Connectionsaaa.org or call us at 1-800-432-9209 to explore local community services and supports.