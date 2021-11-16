Connections class encourages caregivers to practice self-care

Connections Area Agency on Aging will offer a pair of virtual lectures on the importance of self-care for caregivers.

The program, “Take Care to Give Care,” will run from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

The event will feature two speakers, Breeda Miller and Julie L. Masters, PhD. Miller is an author, speaker, trainer and playwright, according to a press release from the agency. She has spent her career serving clients in health care organizations, corporations, academic institutions and nonprofit communities. Apart from her education, she came to her awareness of the value of self-care when she cared for her mother for nearly six years, including hospice care in her home.

She is a graduate of the University of Detroit Mercy and has a variety of certifications and training programs. Through the power of story, audience interaction and warm-hearted humor, Breeda presents strategies that make a difference, the press release stated. Miller’s presentation is , “Finding Your Light During Dark Days.”