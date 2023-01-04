Connections, ISU Extension to offer 'Powerful Tools' class in online format

More than 43.5 million family caregivers in the United States provide a vast array of emotional, financial, nursing, social, homemaking and other services on a daily or intermittent basis. Many local residents are among them.

Connections Area Agency on Aging, in cooperation with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will offer “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” this winter as an online educational series designed to provide tools caregivers need to take care of themselves, according to a press release from Connections AAA.

The six-week class will be offered in weekly 90-minute sessions via Zoom. Two different times are available. One section of the class will be offered Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. beginning Jan. 26. The other will be held Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3 p.m. beginning Jan. 31.

Caregivers who take good care of themselves will be better prepared to take good care of their loved ones, according to the press release. Participants will learn how to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate their feelings, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

Two experienced leaders conduct each class. Interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming help participants take the tools they choose and put them into action for their lives.

The “Caregiver Helpbook” and handouts will be mailed. There is no cost for the program, but participants will receive an opportunity to donate.

To register for the Thursday evening class, visit connectionsaaa.tiny.us/PTevening. To register for the Tuesday afternoon class, visit connectionsaaa.tiny.us/PTafternoon. Class size is limited and registration is required.

For more information, contact Jan Schnack, family caregiver community engagement specialist, at Connections AAA at 800-432-9209, ext. 8116 or JSchnack@connectionsaaa.org.

Connections AAA Family Caregiver Program supports people who care for their parents, spouses or others age 60 or older by providing information, resources and support.