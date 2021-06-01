Connections now accepting requests for farmers market vouchers

Seniors can now call to request farmers market vouchers.

Connections Area Agency on Aging will accept calls beginning this month regarding farmers market vouchers, according to a press release from the agency.

Through the program, seniors meeting income requirements can obtain vouchers to purchase $30 worth of fresh, locally grown produce. Since Connections’ offices are currently closed to the public, older Iowans can call beginning this month and leave a message with their name and phone number. All calls will be returned within five business days, the press release stated. The staff person returning the call will take information over the phone and fill out an application. Vouchers will be mailed out each Thursday to those who qualify.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 60 years old and have an annual income of less than $23,828 for individuals or $32,227 for couples.

The vouchers are good for use at the River City Farmers Market on Saturdays and Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursdays. The River City market is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September in the parking lot at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St. The ongoing Farmers Market Council Bluffs runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Bayliss Park through September.