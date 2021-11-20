Connections seeks people who need holiday cheer — and those who have it

Connections Area Agency on Aging is hosting its third annual Secret Santa for Seniors holiday gift program.

The agency is seeking nominations of older community members age 60 or older who have little or no family nearby who would benefit from some holiday cheer, a press release from Connections stated.

Connections is also looking for elves who would like to play Santa — that is, “adopt” an older community member and purchase gift cards from their wish list. The focus is on gift cards again this year to ensure health and safety for older community members and donors.

“Our seniors are thrilled to be able to shop for wanted items without affecting their tight budgets,” the press release stated.

Three years ago, Connections staff came together and thought it would be great if there was a holiday giving program specifically for seniors. In the past two years, we have been able to bring holiday joy to 139 seniors across our service area.

“It is such an honor to be able to offer this unique program again to our very special community members,” the press release stated.

Seniors are grateful to receive gift cards to purchase wanted items, it stated.