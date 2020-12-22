Connections to offer free caregiver class

Connections Area Agency on Aging will offer a free, evidence-based virtual class for caregivers this winter.

“Powerful Tools for Family Caregivers” will be held weekly for six weeks via Zoom for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions, according to a press release from Connections. Enrollees can tap in from 1:30 to 3 p.m. or from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday from Jan. 12 through Feb. 16. Participants will need a laptop or computer with camera and microphone.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The class is designed to provide caregivers with tools and strategies to better handle the unique challenges they face, the press release stated. Caregiving may include helping a friend or relative with transportation, housekeeping, grocery shopping, personal care, medications, emotional support or doctor appointments.

Class size is limited, and registration is required by Jan. 4 to order materials. The “Caregiver Helpbook” and handouts will be mailed. There is no cost for the program, but there will be an opportunity to donate.

For more information, contact Jan Schnack, family caregiver specialist at Connections, at JSchnack@connectionsaaa.org or 800-432-9209.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.