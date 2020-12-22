 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Connections to offer free caregiver class
0 comments
top story

Connections to offer free caregiver class

{{featured_button_text}}
20190704_new_connections

Connections Area Agency On Aging Executive Director Kelly Butts-Elston, right, and board member George Gillespie inside the organization’s new location, 231 S. Main St., on July 3, 2019.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Connections Area Agency on Aging will offer a free, evidence-based virtual class for caregivers this winter.

“Powerful Tools for Family Caregivers” will be held weekly for six weeks via Zoom for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions, according to a press release from Connections. Enrollees can tap in from 1:30 to 3 p.m. or from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday from Jan. 12 through Feb. 16. Participants will need a laptop or computer with camera and microphone.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The class is designed to provide caregivers with tools and strategies to better handle the unique challenges they face, the press release stated. Caregiving may include helping a friend or relative with transportation, housekeeping, grocery shopping, personal care, medications, emotional support or doctor appointments.

Class size is limited, and registration is required by Jan. 4 to order materials. The “Caregiver Helpbook” and handouts will be mailed. There is no cost for the program, but there will be an opportunity to donate.

For more information, contact Jan Schnack, family caregiver specialist at Connections, at JSchnack@connectionsaaa.org or 800-432-9209.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert