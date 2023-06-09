Connections Area Agency on Aging will offer an education event in conjunction with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is June 15.

To commemorate the occasion, the Warrior Hotel in Sioux City, Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge that links Omaha and Council Bluffs and Physicians Mutual Building in Omaha will be lit in purple.

Connections will offer a “Money Smart for Older Adults” program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at Graceview Courtyard, 1681 College Road in Council Bluffs. Lunch will be provided.

For those who cannot attend the Council Bluffs session, the program will also be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at Whispering Creek Senior Living, 2609 Nicklaus Blvd. in Sioux City. Lunch will be provided.